Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) Rating Increased to B- at TheStreet

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Stephens upgraded shares of Echo Global Logistics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Echo Global Logistics in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Echo Global Logistics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.58.

Shares of Echo Global Logistics stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $26.40. The company had a trading volume of 359,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,377. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.58. Echo Global Logistics has a twelve month low of $14.17 and a twelve month high of $27.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $702.50 million, a P/E ratio of 165.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.39.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.16. Echo Global Logistics had a net margin of 0.20% and a return on equity of 5.11%. The business had revenue of $514.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.76 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Echo Global Logistics will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cutler Group LP boosted its stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 64.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 3,452 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 60,342 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 2,317 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 106,971 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,313,000 after acquiring an additional 2,111 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Echo Global Logistics by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,364 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Echo Global Logistics by 62.8% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,376 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 5,930 shares in the last quarter. 97.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Echo Global Logistics

Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It utilizes a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs.

