eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) Given New $200.00 Price Target at SunTrust Banks

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) had its price target lowered by SunTrust Banks from $250.00 to $200.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on EHTH. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on eHealth in a report on Monday, June 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on eHealth from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on eHealth from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on eHealth from $138.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub raised eHealth from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. eHealth currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $150.15.

Shares of NASDAQ EHTH traded down $34.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $79.17. 10,302,771 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 607,090. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 6.12 and a current ratio of 6.12. eHealth has a 52 week low of $52.71 and a 52 week high of $152.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.74.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.22. eHealth had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 13.74%. The firm had revenue of $88.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.34 million. Research analysts predict that eHealth will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO Timothy C. Hannan sold 5,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $517,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 59,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,916,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael Goldberg sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $220,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 50,194 shares of company stock valued at $6,010,769. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its position in eHealth by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in eHealth by 132.1% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in eHealth by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in eHealth by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,015,000 after buying an additional 4,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in eHealth in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,697,000.

eHealth Company Profile

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its e-commerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

