eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) Price Target Cut to $150.00 by Analysts at Craig Hallum

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) had its price objective decreased by Craig Hallum from $200.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
EHTH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of eHealth from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of eHealth from $127.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of eHealth in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of eHealth in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of eHealth from $174.00 to $156.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. eHealth currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $150.15.
Shares of EHTH traded down $34.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $79.17. The company had a trading volume of 10,302,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 607,090. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.74. The company has a quick ratio of 6.12, a current ratio of 6.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. eHealth has a 1-year low of $52.71 and a 1-year high of $152.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 0.03.
In other eHealth news, CRO Timothy C. Hannan sold 5,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $517,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 59,161 shares in the company, valued at $5,916,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO David K. Francis sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.35, for a total transaction of $3,283,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,194 shares of company stock valued at $6,010,769. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EHTH. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in eHealth during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in eHealth by 271.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. GQ Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in eHealth during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in eHealth during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in eHealth during the first quarter valued at $53,000.
About eHealth
eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its e-commerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.
