eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) Price Target Cut to $150.00 by Analysts at Craig Hallum

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) had its price objective decreased by Craig Hallum from $200.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

EHTH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of eHealth from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of eHealth from $127.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of eHealth in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of eHealth in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of eHealth from $174.00 to $156.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. eHealth currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $150.15.

Shares of EHTH traded down $34.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $79.17. The company had a trading volume of 10,302,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 607,090. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.74. The company has a quick ratio of 6.12, a current ratio of 6.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. eHealth has a 1-year low of $52.71 and a 1-year high of $152.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 0.03.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.22. eHealth had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $88.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.34 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that eHealth will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other eHealth news, CRO Timothy C. Hannan sold 5,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $517,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 59,161 shares in the company, valued at $5,916,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO David K. Francis sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.35, for a total transaction of $3,283,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,194 shares of company stock valued at $6,010,769. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EHTH. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in eHealth during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in eHealth by 271.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. GQ Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in eHealth during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in eHealth during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in eHealth during the first quarter valued at $53,000.

About eHealth

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its e-commerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

