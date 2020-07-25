eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) Price Target Lowered to $125.00 at Citigroup

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) had its target price decreased by Citigroup from $135.00 to $125.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on EHTH. TheStreet cut eHealth from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. SunTrust Banks reissued a buy rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of eHealth in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on eHealth in a report on Friday, April 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $174.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of eHealth from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of eHealth in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. They set a market perform rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $150.15.

NASDAQ:EHTH traded down $34.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $79.17. 10,302,771 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 607,090. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $107.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 0.03. eHealth has a fifty-two week low of $52.71 and a fifty-two week high of $152.19. The company has a current ratio of 6.12, a quick ratio of 6.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.22. eHealth had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 13.74%. The company had revenue of $88.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.34 million. Research analysts predict that eHealth will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO David K. Francis sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.35, for a total transaction of $3,283,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Goldberg sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $220,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 50,194 shares of company stock valued at $6,010,769. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in eHealth in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of eHealth by 271.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. GQ Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of eHealth in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in eHealth during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in eHealth during the first quarter worth about $53,000.

About eHealth

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its e-commerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

