Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub lowered shares of Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on Electronic Arts from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Electronic Arts from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Electronic Arts from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Electronic Arts from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Electronic Arts from $110.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $133.69.

NASDAQ EA traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $135.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,346,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,079,938. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $131.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Electronic Arts has a 1 year low of $85.69 and a 1 year high of $142.31. The company has a market capitalization of $39.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.94.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The game software company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.36. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 54.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.18, for a total transaction of $138,180.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 25,435 shares in the company, valued at $3,514,608.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.15, for a total transaction of $2,263,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,263,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 202,067 shares of company stock worth $23,676,534 over the last three months. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arden Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 952.6% in the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 904.0% in the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 225.3% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 732 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. 88.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

