Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Given New $140.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the game software company’s stock.

EA has been the topic of several other reports. Wedbush boosted their price target on Electronic Arts from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised their price target on shares of Electronic Arts to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $110.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Electronic Arts from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $133.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:EA traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $135.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,346,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,079,938. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $131.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.69. Electronic Arts has a fifty-two week low of $85.69 and a fifty-two week high of $142.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $39.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.94.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The game software company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.36. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 54.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Research analysts expect that Electronic Arts will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.15, for a total transaction of $2,263,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,263,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.18, for a total transaction of $138,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 25,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,514,608.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 202,067 shares of company stock valued at $23,676,534 over the last ninety days. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $309,364,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 76.0% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,630,076 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $363,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567,265 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 156.5% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,751,941 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $175,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,037 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 5.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,019,159 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,404,299,000 after buying an additional 750,716 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 125.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,102,315 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $145,561,000 after buying an additional 613,719 shares during the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

