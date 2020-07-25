Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by CMH Wealth Management LLC

CMH Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 969 shares during the quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $2,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cpwm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 9,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 5,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded down $2.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $158.99. The stock had a trading volume of 67,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,549,865. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $159.32 and its 200-day moving average is $147.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.26. Eli Lilly And Co has a 1 year low of $101.36 and a 1 year high of $170.75.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 23.97% and a return on equity of 194.18%. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. Analysts forecast that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.01%.

LLY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut their target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co to $156.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Cfra upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $146.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Eli Lilly And Co from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Eli Lilly And Co has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.58.

In other Eli Lilly And Co news, SVP Alfonso G. Zulueta sold 11,000 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $1,870,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,646 shares in the company, valued at $3,169,820. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 12,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.69, for a total transaction of $2,199,352.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,132,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,858,084,615.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 567,899 shares of company stock worth $93,465,058 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly And Co Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

