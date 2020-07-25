Elysium Trading Down 95.2% Over Last Week (ELS)

Elysium (CURRENCY:ELS) traded 94% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 25th. One Elysium coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Elysium has traded down 95.2% against the dollar. Elysium has a total market capitalization of $1,192.00 and $203.00 worth of Elysium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Elysium Coin Profile

Elysium (CRYPTO:ELS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 4th, 2017. Elysium’s total supply is 14,353,438 coins. Elysium’s official Twitter account is @Elysium_coin

Buying and Selling Elysium

Elysium can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elysium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elysium using one of the exchanges listed above.

