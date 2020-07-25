Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME) Shares Sold by Hahn Capital Management LLC

Hahn Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 249,947 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 11,517 shares during the period. Emcor Group accounts for about 2.7% of Hahn Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Hahn Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.46% of Emcor Group worth $16,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Emcor Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Emcor Group by 988.9% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 490 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Emcor Group by 394.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 658 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Emcor Group by 136.0% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 689 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Emcor Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,850,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Emcor Group alerts:

Shares of EME traded down $0.69 on Friday, reaching $63.53. The stock had a trading volume of 290,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,712. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.97 and a 200 day moving average of $69.06. Emcor Group Inc has a twelve month low of $41.85 and a twelve month high of $93.54.

Emcor Group (NYSE:EME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. Emcor Group had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 3.53%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Emcor Group Inc will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 30th. Investors of record on Monday, July 20th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 17th. Emcor Group’s payout ratio is currently 5.57%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on EME shares. ValuEngine upgraded Emcor Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Emcor Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Emcor Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, DA Davidson cut Emcor Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.50.

Emcor Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company designs, integrates, installs, starts-up, operates, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical and food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage, voice and data communications, fire protection, water and wastewater treatment, controls and filtration, central plant heating and cooling, plumbing, process, and piping systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber-optic lines; and heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems, as well as offers crane, rigging, and millwright; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

Read More: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME).

Receive News & Ratings for Emcor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emcor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.