Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Purchased by Kavar Capital Partners LLC

Kavar Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 5.7% in the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 3,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.8% in the first quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.4% in the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 8,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.4% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management Corp IL ADV lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.3% in the first quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 4,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total transaction of $42,779.49. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,851,972.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Steven J. Pelch sold 5,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.51, for a total transaction of $341,668.11. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EMR traded down $0.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $63.42. 42,260 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,410,187. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $37.75 and a 1 year high of $78.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.50. The firm has a market cap of $38.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.50.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.12. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.04% and a return on equity of 26.66%. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EMR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Argus upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.93.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

