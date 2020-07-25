Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Purchased by Ledyard National Bank

Ledyard National Bank grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 74,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,462 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $4,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 296,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,109,000 after acquiring an additional 10,609 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 9.9% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 193,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,228,000 after purchasing an additional 17,452 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 10.9% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 17,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 18.4% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 681,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,451,000 after purchasing an additional 105,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 148,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,214,000 after purchasing an additional 8,850 shares during the period. 71.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Steven J. Pelch sold 5,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.51, for a total transaction of $341,668.11. Also, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total value of $42,779.49. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,851,972.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Emerson Electric stock traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $63.36. 1,412,034 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,376,267. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.86 billion, a PE ratio of 18.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $37.75 and a 52 week high of $78.38.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.04% and a return on equity of 26.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Emerson Electric from $77.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.93.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

