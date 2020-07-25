Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Issues Q3 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) updated its third quarter 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.60-0.66 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.48. The company issued revenue guidance of $450-475 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $409.68 million.Entegris also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.60-0.67 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ENTG. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Entegris from $58.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday. BidaskClub raised shares of Entegris from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Saturday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Entegris from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. CL King raised their price objective on shares of Entegris from $63.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Entegris from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $64.14.

NASDAQ ENTG opened at $67.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.62 and a beta of 1.31. Entegris has a one year low of $38.12 and a one year high of $71.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 4.78 and a quick ratio of 3.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.23 and its 200-day moving average is $54.51.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. Entegris had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 13.51%. The company had revenue of $448.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Entegris will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 29th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 28th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.58%.

In other Entegris news, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 1,000 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total transaction of $58,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,203,638.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Corey Rucci sold 8,638 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.57, for a total value of $505,927.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $847,625.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 65,630 shares of company stock valued at $3,682,512. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Entegris

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies micro contamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

