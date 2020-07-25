EOS Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.37 Billion (EOS)

EOS (CURRENCY:EOS) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 25th. Over the last seven days, EOS has traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar. EOS has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion and approximately $1.37 billion worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EOS coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.65 or 0.00027599 BTC on exchanges including C2CX, Cryptopia, Binance and Vebitcoin.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ark (ARK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004522 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 38.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000384 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Lazaruscoin (LAZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

EOS Coin Profile

EOS (EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,021,328,376 coins and its circulating supply is 934,628,365 coins. EOS’s official website is eos.io . The Reddit community for EOS is /r/EOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EOS’s official Twitter account is @EOS_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

EOS Coin Trading

EOS can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex, Bithumb, Coinbe, BCEX, ABCC, QBTC, Cryptopia, Poloniex, Coinrail, OKEx, Coinsuper, Bitfinex, Tidebit, YoBit, Kuna, GOPAX, Coindeal, OEX, Exrates, TOPBTC, Hotbit, BitMart, Bibox, BtcTrade.im, Instant Bitex, C2CX, CoinExchange, Cryptomate, COSS, LBank, IDCM, CPDAX, Ovis, IDAX, Huobi, Kraken, Bit-Z, Mercatox, Bilaxy, ZB.COM, Rfinex, HitBTC, OTCBTC, Kucoin, RightBTC, WazirX, Upbit, EXX, Coinone, DOBI trade, BitFlip, Livecoin, Bitbns, Tidex, Fatbtc, CoinTiger, Zebpay, Koinex, CoinEx, DragonEX, Binance, Vebitcoin, Liqui, ChaoEX, BigONE, Neraex, OpenLedger DEX, Exmo, Cobinhood, CoinBene and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

