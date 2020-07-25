Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Given New $200.00 Price Target at Barclays

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) had its price target raised by Barclays from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research report report published on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Equifax from $144.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Cfra cut their price target on Equifax from $173.00 to $141.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. SunTrust Banks lowered Equifax from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Argus downgraded Equifax from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Equifax from $153.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $165.81.

Shares of NYSE EFX traded down $9.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $167.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,313,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 919,602. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.27. Equifax has a 1-year low of $103.01 and a 1-year high of $181.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $169.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.09. The firm has a market cap of $20.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.79, a P/E/G ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 1.21.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The credit services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $982.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $923.62 million. Equifax had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 28.46%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Equifax will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 24th. Equifax’s payout ratio is 27.76%.

In other news, insider John J. Kelley III sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.32, for a total transaction of $1,854,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equifax in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Equifax during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Equifax by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 472 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equifax in the first quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Equifax by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 731 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. 94.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), International, Workforce Solutions, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage loan origination information; financial marketing; and identity management services.

