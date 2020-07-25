Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Price Target Raised to $178.00 at Morgan Stanley

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $163.00 to $178.00 in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on EFX. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Equifax from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equifax from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $186.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Equifax from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Equifax from $144.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered Equifax from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $165.81.

NYSE:EFX traded down $9.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $167.16. 1,313,309 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 919,602. Equifax has a fifty-two week low of $103.01 and a fifty-two week high of $181.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.79, a PEG ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.09.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The credit services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $982.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $923.62 million. Equifax had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 28.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Equifax will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 24th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.76%.

In related news, insider John J. Kelley III sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.32, for a total transaction of $1,854,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Equifax by 30.4% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,812 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Equifax during the second quarter worth about $1,717,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Equifax by 321.7% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 53,771 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,242,000 after purchasing an additional 41,021 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in shares of Equifax by 81.3% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Equifax in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.96% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), International, Workforce Solutions, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage loan origination information; financial marketing; and identity management services.

