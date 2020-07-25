Ethereum Classic Market Cap Tops $742.54 Million (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (CURRENCY:ETC) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 25th. Ethereum Classic has a total market capitalization of $742.54 million and $574.48 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be bought for approximately $6.38 or 0.00066583 BTC on popular exchanges including Koineks, Ovis, YoBit and Coinroom. During the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $285.06 or 0.02973077 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001890 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Profile

Ethereum Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 116,313,299 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is /r/EthereumClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org . The official message board for Ethereum Classic is forum.ethereumclassic.org

Buying and Selling Ethereum Classic

Ethereum Classic can be bought or sold on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

