E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) Price Target Raised to $53.00 at Piper Sandler

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) had its target price lifted by Piper Sandler from $49.00 to $53.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for E*TRADE Financial’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.48 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ETFC. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on E*TRADE Financial from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on E*TRADE Financial from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. UBS Group raised their price target on E*TRADE Financial from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered E*TRADE Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded E*TRADE Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $47.61.

Get E*TRADE Financial alerts:

ETFC traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.77. The stock had a trading volume of 2,064,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,347,127. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.72. E*TRADE Financial has a 52 week low of $25.76 and a 52 week high of $57.30.

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.12. E*TRADE Financial had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 28.69%. The business had revenue of $716.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.03 million. As a group, analysts expect that E*TRADE Financial will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. E*TRADE Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 13.90%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETFC. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 130.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 754.9% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the period. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About E*TRADE Financial

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related products and services for traders, investors, stock plan administrators and participants, and registered investment advisors (RIAs). It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits to customers; clearing and settlement services; Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance services; custody solutions to RIAs; other banking and cash management services; software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients; retail futures transaction services; and investment advisory services.

Further Reading: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for E*TRADE Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E*TRADE Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.