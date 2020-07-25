Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp trimmed its position in shares of Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 300,861 shares of the energy giant’s stock after selling 9,748 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Exelon were worth $10,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EXC. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its position in Exelon by 386.2% during the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 705 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Brooktree Capital Management raised its position in shares of Exelon by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Brooktree Capital Management now owns 800 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Exelon in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Exelon during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in Exelon during the first quarter worth about $33,000. 78.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EXC stock traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.80. 5,339,369 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,634,231. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.36. The company has a market capitalization of $36.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26. Exelon Co. has a twelve month low of $29.28 and a twelve month high of $50.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The energy giant reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.82 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EXC shares. Bank of America cut Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Exelon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Exelon from $59.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Vertical Research raised Exelon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Exelon has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.33.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

