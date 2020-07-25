Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Given New $49.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) had its target price upped by Piper Sandler from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

XOM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday. They issued a hold rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sell rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Standpoint Research cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $53.17.

Shares of NYSE XOM traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.43. 16,278,679 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,378,150. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.28. The stock has a market cap of $183.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 1.33. Exxon Mobil has a one year low of $30.11 and a one year high of $75.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $56.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.25 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 5.15%. The company’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XOM. TFO TDC LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 137.4% during the first quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 864 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Capstone Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 49.0% during the second quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.16% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

