Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Price Target Increased to $70.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) had its price objective boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $64.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.
FN has been the subject of a number of other reports. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fabrinet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $64.11.
FN stock traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $68.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 231,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,234. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 21.75 and a beta of 0.96. Fabrinet has a 12 month low of $44.00 and a 12 month high of $71.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.11 and its 200-day moving average is $61.19.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 512,122 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,941,000 after purchasing an additional 35,965 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Fabrinet during the 1st quarter valued at about $21,959,000. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 12,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 109,221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,959,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 278,703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,206,000 after acquiring an additional 24,341 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.81% of the company’s stock.
Fabrinet Company Profile
Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, packaging, integration, final assembly, and test.
