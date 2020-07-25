Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Price Target Increased to $70.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) had its price objective boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $64.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

FN has been the subject of a number of other reports. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fabrinet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $64.11.

FN stock traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $68.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 231,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,234. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 21.75 and a beta of 0.96. Fabrinet has a 12 month low of $44.00 and a 12 month high of $71.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.11 and its 200-day moving average is $61.19.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $411.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.10 million. Fabrinet had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 13.46%. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Fabrinet will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 512,122 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,941,000 after purchasing an additional 35,965 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Fabrinet during the 1st quarter valued at about $21,959,000. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 12,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 109,221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,959,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 278,703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,206,000 after acquiring an additional 24,341 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.81% of the company’s stock.

Fabrinet Company Profile

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, packaging, integration, final assembly, and test.

