Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Downgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

FB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research report on Friday, June 26th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Facebook from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Facebook from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Facebook from $240.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Facebook from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Facebook currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $255.90.

Facebook stock traded down $1.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $230.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,259,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,676,832. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $235.31 and its 200 day moving average is $206.95. The company has a market cap of $657.32 billion, a PE ratio of 31.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.60 and a quick ratio of 4.60. Facebook has a 52-week low of $137.10 and a 52-week high of $250.15.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $17.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.25 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 21.54% and a net margin of 28.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Facebook will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.22, for a total transaction of $47,766.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $520,016.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 8,000 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total value of $1,679,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,139,191.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,464 shares of company stock valued at $15,069,109 over the last three months. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 169.4% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 12.6% during the second quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,469 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Resource Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 25.4% during the second quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 3,069 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the second quarter worth $177,000. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Facebook by 5.3% during the second quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 33,468 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $7,600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686 shares in the last quarter. 65.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

