FCG Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE)

FCG Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,022 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $612,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 908 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 69.7% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of bluebird bio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 174.6% during the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 63.2% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, insider Kory James Wentworth sold 596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.38, for a total value of $39,562.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $636,849.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Nick Leschly sold 443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.57, for a total transaction of $27,275.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,151,089.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,716 shares of company stock valued at $110,272. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

BLUE traded down $1.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $64.24. 449,227 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 879,133. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 5.25 and a current ratio of 5.25. bluebird bio Inc has a 12-month low of $38.95 and a 12-month high of $143.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.53. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 2.37.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.05) by $0.41. bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 1,531.04% and a negative return on equity of 60.05%. The business had revenue of $21.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.99) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 75.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that bluebird bio Inc will post -12.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BLUE shares. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of bluebird bio from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of bluebird bio from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of bluebird bio from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of bluebird bio from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.71.

bluebird bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates in severe genetic diseases include LentiGlobin, which is in various clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia and severe sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D that is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder.

