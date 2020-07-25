FCG Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJL)

FCG Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJL) by 4.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 131,046 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,031 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 0.8% of FCG Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. FCG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 50.6% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,517,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,606,000 after buying an additional 509,732 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2,163.4% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,310,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,013,000 after buying an additional 1,252,535 shares during the period. Gill Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $25,057,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 67.8% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,010,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,921,000 after buying an additional 408,078 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 25.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 937,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,753,000 after buying an additional 190,094 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.09. 119,794 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 456,889. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.89 and a 200 day moving average of $23.19. Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $19.81 and a 12-month high of $24.87.

