FCG Advisors LLC Buys 1,088 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

FCG Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares during the quarter. FCG Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patten Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 3,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 2,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 29,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,364,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter.

IWM stock traded down $2.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $146.08. 19,780,532 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,171,004. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $142.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.63. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $95.69 and a 52 week high of $170.56.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

