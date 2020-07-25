FCG Advisors LLC Buys 15,451 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

FCG Advisors LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 35.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,632 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,451 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up 0.8% of FCG Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. FCG Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $3,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 17.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,690,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,228,000 after purchasing an additional 536,730 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,313,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,117,000 after acquiring an additional 136,405 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 112.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,590,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373,135 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 159.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,616,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,287,000 after acquiring an additional 994,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 1,520,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,543,000 after acquiring an additional 83,180 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,706,719 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.71 and its 200-day moving average is $50.38.

