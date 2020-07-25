FCG Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

FCG Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,886 shares during the period. FCG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 325.0% during the first quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of VWO traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.88. 10,235,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,230,701. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $29.95 and a 1-year high of $45.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.01 and a 200 day moving average of $39.29.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Further Reading: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.