FCG Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

FCG Advisors LLC raised its stake in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 3.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,162 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. FCG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 42.9% in the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management boosted its stake in Amgen by 1,590.0% in the first quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 169 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 98.0% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new position in Amgen in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amgen in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $249.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $255.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Cfra boosted their price target on shares of Amgen from $223.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $248.00.

Shares of Amgen stock traded down $4.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $247.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,182,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,325,650. Amgen, Inc. has a 52-week low of $173.12 and a 52-week high of $264.97. The company has a market cap of $145.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $240.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $226.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $4.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.47. Amgen had a net margin of 32.03% and a return on equity of 90.75%. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be paid a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.18%.

In other Amgen news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.54, for a total transaction of $228,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,788,279.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total transaction of $100,856.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,384,466.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,425 shares of company stock valued at $818,457 in the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

