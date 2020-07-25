FCG Advisors LLC Grows Position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN)

FCG Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,395 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,830 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 0.7% of FCG Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. FCG Advisors LLC owned about 0.72% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSJN. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1,527.0% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 862,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,367,000 after purchasing an additional 809,534 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1,028.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 390,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,778,000 after purchasing an additional 356,292 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1,876.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 325,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,794,000 after purchasing an additional 308,576 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 611.6% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 223,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,008,000 after purchasing an additional 191,915 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 59.0% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 438,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,838,000 after buying an additional 162,653 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BSJN traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.68. 154,277 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 168,651. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.31. Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $19.98 and a 1 year high of $26.35.

