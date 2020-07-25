FCG Advisors LLC Has $2.09 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

FCG Advisors LLC reduced its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) by 15.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,627 shares during the quarter. FCG Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $2,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 97.6% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 2,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:OEF traded down $0.88 during trading on Friday, reaching $147.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 275,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 797,415. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $144.34 and a 200-day moving average of $137.48. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $101.87 and a 12 month high of $152.58.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

