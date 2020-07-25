FCG Advisors LLC Has $3.24 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

FCG Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 28,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,684 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for 0.8% of FCG Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. FCG Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $3,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWD. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 208.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,992,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,776,253,000 after buying an additional 18,911,029 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 524.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,524,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,043,819,000 after buying an additional 8,839,887 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $171,247,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 40.2% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,846,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $480,619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $75,460,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $117.36. 2,418,929 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,854,146. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $84.11 and a one year high of $138.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $115.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.12.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

