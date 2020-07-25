FCG Advisors LLC Has $313,000 Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

FCG Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 27.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,103 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the quarter. FCG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,534,000. 360 Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 594,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,826,000 after purchasing an additional 28,311 shares in the last quarter. ELM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. ELM Advisors LLC now owns 25,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,930,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davis R M Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 95.0% during the first quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 4,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $1.92 during trading on Friday, reaching $294.82. The stock had a trading volume of 2,846,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,970,217. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $200.55 and a 52 week high of $311.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $288.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $276.87.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

