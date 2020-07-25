FCG Advisors LLC Has $448,000 Position in Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK)

FCG Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 311 shares during the quarter. FCG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Park National were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRK. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Park National by 7.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 194,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,087,000 after purchasing an additional 12,779 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Park National during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Park National by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after purchasing an additional 6,693 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Park National by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Park National by 15.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PRK stock traded down $0.89 on Friday, hitting $69.04. The stock had a trading volume of 21,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,648. Park National Co. has a twelve month low of $64.53 and a twelve month high of $105.52.

Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $98.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.90 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Park National from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

About Park National

Park National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Park National Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in Ohio and Northern Kentucky. It offers deposits for demand, savings, and time accounts; trust and wealth management services; cash management services; safe deposit operations; electronic funds transfers; Internet and mobile banking solutions with bill pay service; credit cards; and various additional banking-related services for individual customers.

