FCG Advisors LLC Has $458,000 Holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

FCG Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,360 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. FCG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capstone Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Square in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Balentine LLC bought a new position in Square in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CNB Bank lifted its stake in Square by 60.5% in the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 480 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Square by 316.7% during the first quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Square by 484.4% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Square alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Square from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Square in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James downgraded shares of Square from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of Square from $91.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Square in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Square currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.37.

In other news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 3,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.68, for a total value of $223,140.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 154,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,696,972.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 6,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.78, for a total transaction of $554,302.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,176,366.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 48,574 shares of company stock worth $3,473,975. Insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

SQ stock traded down $1.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $121.41. The company had a trading volume of 8,022,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,134,570. The firm has a market cap of $53.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12,292.99 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19. Square, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.33 and a 12 month high of $133.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $108.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.45.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.15). Square had a return on equity of 0.44% and a net margin of 5.99%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 44.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

See Also: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.