FCG Advisors LLC Has $5.96 Million Position in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCK)

FCG Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCK) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 279,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,723 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of FCG Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. FCG Advisors LLC owned about 0.39% of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF worth $5,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF by 4,733.2% in the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,951,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,007,000 after acquiring an additional 2,890,282 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF by 120,251.4% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 784,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,486,000 after acquiring an additional 784,039 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,803,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $13,063,000. Finally, Eastern Bank lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF by 2,370.1% in the first quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 619,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,023,000 after acquiring an additional 594,760 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BSCK traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 260,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,766. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.22. Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $19.67 and a 1-year high of $21.41.

