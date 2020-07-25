FCG Advisors LLC Has $529,000 Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

FCG Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,512 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. FCG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 12,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 2,366 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 8,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howard Financial Services LTD. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 105,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,930,000 after acquiring an additional 22,178 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VIG traded down $0.51 on Friday, hitting $122.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,021,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,925,304. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $118.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.07. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $87.71 and a 52 week high of $130.91.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

