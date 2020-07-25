FCG Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO)

FCG Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO) by 38.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,806 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,043 shares during the period. FCG Advisors LLC owned 0.57% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 25.4% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 54,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 10,991 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 10.2% during the second quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 31,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 2,905 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 21.0% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 8.9% during the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 27,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BSJO traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.15. 86,121 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,566. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $19.60 and a twelve month high of $25.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.78.

