FCG Advisors LLC Invests $208,000 in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

FCG Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 0.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,788,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,255,000 after acquiring an additional 22,460 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Kimberly Clark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $526,300,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 3.2% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,561,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,767,000 after acquiring an additional 79,597 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 10.3% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,381,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,560,000 after acquiring an additional 221,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,739,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,322,000 after acquiring an additional 94,139 shares in the last quarter. 71.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 24,469 shares of Kimberly Clark stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.25, for a total value of $3,431,777.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,068,161.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 4,679 shares of Kimberly Clark stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total transaction of $650,381.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,643 shares in the company, valued at $5,927,377. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMB traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $147.34. 1,759,344 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,362,813. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.59, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.90. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 52-week low of $110.66 and a 52-week high of $149.36.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 1,319.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.12%.

KMB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $149.00 target price on shares of Kimberly Clark in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Kimberly Clark from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Kimberly Clark from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Kimberly Clark from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 price target on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.10.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

