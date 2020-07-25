FCG Advisors LLC Makes New $213,000 Investment in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

FCG Advisors LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,336 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter worth $2,326,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 41,508 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,808,000 after buying an additional 8,268 shares in the last quarter. 360 Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth $309,000. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 30,659 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,074,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,677,408 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $113,476,000 after acquiring an additional 32,214 shares during the last quarter. 74.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $102.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Charter Equity restated a “hold” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.09.

In other news, CEO Steven M. Mollenkopf sold 219,131 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.66, for a total value of $20,523,809.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,646 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total transaction of $130,807.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 231,815 shares of company stock worth $21,622,429. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QCOM traded down $0.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $88.89. 9,465,569 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,540,690. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $100.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.38. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.00 and a 12-month high of $96.17.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 69.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. Research analysts expect that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 2nd. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 91.55%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

