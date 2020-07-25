FCG Advisors LLC Makes New $271,000 Investment in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:RING)

FCG Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:RING) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000. FCG Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter valued at $127,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter valued at $131,000.

Shares of RING traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.52. 319,832 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 396,218. iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $14.01 and a 12-month high of $34.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.68.

