FCG Advisors LLC Purchases 125 Shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

FCG Advisors LLC boosted its position in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,690 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the quarter. FCG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BA. Public Investment Fund acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the first quarter valued at about $713,677,000. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 15.1% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 30,555,090 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,556,991,000 after acquiring an additional 3,997,531 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 372,990.2% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,152,612 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $470,180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,151,767 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the first quarter valued at about $48,135,000. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 7.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,734,838 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,600,997,000 after acquiring an additional 769,205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BA shares. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $238.00 price objective (up previously from $209.00) on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $164.00 target price on Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. ValuEngine lowered Boeing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Benchmark reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Boeing from $367.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.08.

Shares of NYSE:BA traded down $2.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $173.76. 28,548,036 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,099,512. Boeing Co has a 1 year low of $89.00 and a 1 year high of $391.00. The company has a market cap of $98.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.67 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.73.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.04) by $0.34. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 4.84%. The firm had revenue of $16.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Boeing Co will post -6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

