FCG Advisors LLC Purchases 376 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND)

FCG Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,409 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. FCG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $831,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 294,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,989,000 after purchasing an additional 15,861 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 79,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,750,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062 shares in the last quarter. Brightworth increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 28.1% in the second quarter. Brightworth now owns 192,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,041,000 after purchasing an additional 42,364 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 158,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,559,000 after purchasing an additional 8,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 16.0% in the second quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 14,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $89.17. The company had a trading volume of 2,980,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,337,884. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $76.49 and a twelve month high of $89.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $88.20 and a 200-day moving average of $86.51.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd were issued a $0.162 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 1st.

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

Featured Story: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.