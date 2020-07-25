FCG Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

FCG Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GDXJ. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 310.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,919,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $278,730,000 after purchasing an additional 7,504,076 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 20.2% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 7,596,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $213,460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275,603 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 191.0% during the first quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 5,808,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $163,228,000 after acquiring an additional 3,812,955 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter worth about $113,303,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 21,609.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,534,887 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $99,330,000 after purchasing an additional 3,518,604 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:GDXJ traded up $1.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $59.16. 9,808,715 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,153,344. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.56. VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $19.52 and a 52 week high of $60.34.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

