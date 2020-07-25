FCG Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

FCG Advisors LLC trimmed its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 65.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,532 shares during the period. FCG Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $1,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DIA. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter worth about $107,423,000. Nippon Life Insurance Co. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $84,716,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,181,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $697,450,000 after buying an additional 356,163 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,161,000. Finally, Forward Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $19,329,000.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

Shares of DIA stock traded down $2.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $264.69. 2,622,790 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,740,636. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $182.10 and a 12-month high of $295.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $261.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $256.60.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.