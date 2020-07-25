FCG Advisors LLC Sells 125 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

FCG Advisors LLC cut its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. FCG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 761,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,071,000 after acquiring an additional 134,144 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 417.3% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 25,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,402,000 after acquiring an additional 20,465 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 67,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,110,000 after acquiring an additional 6,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVS stock traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $84.22. 1,968,249 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,414,778. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $192.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $87.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.80. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $69.18 and a fifty-two week high of $99.84.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $11.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.77 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 14.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NVS. Citigroup upgraded Novartis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Novartis currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.00.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

