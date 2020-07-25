FCG Advisors LLC Sells 2,703 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

FCG Advisors LLC lessened its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,703 shares during the quarter. FCG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 178.2% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter worth $36,000.

NYSEARCA SPLV traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.40. The company had a trading volume of 2,208,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,158,832. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.50. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.58 and a fifty-two week high of $62.09.

