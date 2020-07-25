FCG Advisors LLC Sells 4,056 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

FCG Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 318,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,056 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF makes up 1.8% of FCG Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. FCG Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.35% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF worth $6,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 13.5% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 12,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 50.0% during the second quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 12,570 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $216,000. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.1% during the second quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 90,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 5,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 383,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,376,000 after purchasing an additional 5,816 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.86. The company had a trading volume of 274,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,098. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.51. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.16 and a fifty-two week high of $23.76.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.