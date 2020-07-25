FCG Advisors LLC Sells 42,821 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

FCG Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) by 81.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,821 shares during the period. FCG Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 5,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Accuvest Global Advisors raised its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 8,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF stock traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $45.40. 888,728 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,365,880. iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF has a 52 week low of $32.40 and a 52 week high of $50.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.12.

