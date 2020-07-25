FCG Advisors LLC Sells 6,230 Shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

FCG Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 52.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,230 shares during the period. FCG Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF were worth $399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF by 68.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF by 198.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $72.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 266,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,078,237. iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF has a 52-week low of $49.12 and a 52-week high of $75.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.55.

