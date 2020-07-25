FCG Advisors LLC Takes $223,000 Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

FCG Advisors LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,494 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Security National Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 123.0% in the first quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 223 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 95.3% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. 85.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GD. UBS Group dropped their price objective on General Dynamics from $190.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $157.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on General Dynamics from $191.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Argus dropped their price objective on General Dynamics from $199.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered General Dynamics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.85.

Shares of NYSE:GD traded down $0.86 on Friday, hitting $150.15. The company had a trading volume of 787,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,138,958. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $100.55 and a 52-week high of $193.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $150.44 and a 200 day moving average of $152.94. The company has a market cap of $43.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.05.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by ($0.03). General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 25.92%. The company had revenue of $8.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 3rd will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.73%.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

