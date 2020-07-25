FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Stock Holdings Boosted by SevenBridge Financial Group LLC

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,602 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in FedEx by 215.4% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 205 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Network grew its position in FedEx by 76.9% in the first quarter. Retirement Network now owns 207 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen lifted their target price on FedEx from $156.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on FedEx from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $104.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.08.

In other FedEx news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 21,480 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.53, for a total transaction of $3,383,744.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,366 shares in the company, valued at $11,714,875.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 155,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.71, for a total transaction of $18,333,332.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 196,550 shares of company stock worth $24,818,258. Insiders own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FDX traded down $0.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $165.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,535,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,230,155. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $88.69 and a 52 week high of $176.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.32.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 30th. The shipping service provider reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $1.11. The firm had revenue of $17.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.54 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.01 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 10.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 29th were given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 26th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is 27.37%.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

